EDENTON, N.C (WAVY) – A 17-year-old was arrested after Edenton Police responded to a shots-fire call on Saturday night.

On April 15, around 1 a.m. police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Hicks Street about shots fired call.

When officers arrived they stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area. Based on the information received officers arrested the occupants of the car that was trying to leave the area.

Police found a gun in the car and developed enough probable cause the arrest a 17-year-old for the shooting incident.

After further investigation, police also developed additional probable cause to charge the 17-year-old for the shooting on April 2 around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Hicks about property damage to a home.

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon in city limits, two counts of damage to real property, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging weapon into a occupied dwelling

The juvenile was taken before the on-duty magistrate and placed under a million-dollar secured bond.