17-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park, North Carolina

North Carolina

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DANBURY, N.C. (FOX8) — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after falling at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday, according to North Carolina park officials.

Stokes County EMS crews responded when the teen fell about 30 feet from a trail.

Stokes County crews got a call at 11:34 a.m. telling them about the fall at Hanging Rock.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story.

