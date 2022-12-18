HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police are looking for information after they said a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while sitting in a car Saturday night.

At about 7 p.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of E Montgomery St. and N. College St. in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

They said they found 16-year-old Krystal K. Gray suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a 2005 Silver Acura MDX.

She was taken to a local medical facility where she later died from her injuries, according to the police department.

Officers said at least two other male individuals were in the car with her at the time of the shooting and did not suffer any known injuries.

It is unclear how old they were or what the relationship was between them and Gray.

Police detectives, along with the SBI, said they are investigating and following up on generated leads and incoming information from the public and witnesses.

They ask anyone with information to contact them through calling the Henderson Police Department at (252)438-4141, Crime Stoppers at (252)492-1925, the P3 App or Facebook Messenger.

Police said a reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator(s).