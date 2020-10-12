16-year-old girl killed in Bertie County homicide, sheriff’s office says

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting last week in Lewiston, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of Lake Drive. Deputies found the 16-year-old girl dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office says.
No other details in the case have been released, but the sheriff’s office says it’s being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.
