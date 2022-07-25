PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A teen is now in custody after leading authorities on a police pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle Monday.

According to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was reported stolen in Elizabeth City.

An off-duty Elizabeth City Police officer saw the vehicle on Highway 17 near Hertford and called communications officials to report the vehicle.



Deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 17 and Church Street, but the vehicle refused to stop, initiating the police pursuit.



The chase went through the streets of Hertford and a Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck during the chase. Another vehicle was also struck, but no one was injured in either collision.



The chase ended in Meads Trailer Park where the juvenile was placed into custody without incident. The teen has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, speeding to elude, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement official, and other traffic offense violations.



North Carolina Highway Patrol also charged the juvenile with charges stemming from the collision with the vehicles. The minor is currently in custody at a juvenile detention facility.