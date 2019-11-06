13-year-old North Carolina murder suspect wanted after escaping during court appearance

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Robeson County deputies need the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old facing murder and robbery charges.

Deputies say the juvenile male escaped from the Robeson County Juvenile Court around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen was appearing in court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

The teen, identified as Jericho W., was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants, officials said. When last seen at the juvenile courthouse, the juvenile was wearing leg restraints without any shoes.

Deputies say he was last seen in the intersection Hwy 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.

Jericho W. in a photo from the NC Dept. of Public Safety

He is described as a Native American male with brown eyes and brown hair weighing 110 pounds and standing 5-feet tall.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts the juvenile is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.