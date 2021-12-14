12-year-old among 6 shot in stolen vehicle in North Carolina, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a group of six youths were in a stolen vehicle when they were shot early Monday – two of them fatally.

A 19-year-old, Isaiah Carrington of Durham, along with an unidentified 15-year-old girl, were killed in the shooting that occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday on Mathison Street, police said.

The other shooting victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy.

One of these victims remains in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was also in the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

The group was in a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a location in Durham on Dec. 12, police said.

Durham police said the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

No suspect information has been released.

