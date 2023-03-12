COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced Sunday that an 11-year-old wild stallion has died.

According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, wild stallion Finn was euthanized Saturday after an irreparably broken hind leg.

Finn was seen fighting with other stallions on Friday and was unable to move later that night. After the veterinarian instructed the organization to take him in, a closer inspection shows his injuries to be in line with those commonly sustained from fighting.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund found no reason to believe he was injured by human means.

With the spring and summer upon us, the organization is reminding everyone how dangerous the horses can be, especially during the breeding season. They recommend staying 50 feet away from them at all times and to be aware of your surroundings.