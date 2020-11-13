11-year-old in North Carolina drowns during heavy rains

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old drowned Thursday in Rolesville after last being seen in a creek amid torrential rains, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a drowning call just before 12:15 p.m. concerning a juvenile in the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way.

Police said the child was last seen near an adjacent overflowing creek in the neighborhood.

The child’s body was found around 1:30 p.m. in a creek near the 5700 block of Massey Branch Drive.

The identity of the child or their parents will not be released, Rolesville police said.

No charges are being sought at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.