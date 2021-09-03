11-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit with car in Currituck

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are investigating after an 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car while walking home from school.

According to police, the girl was crossing US 158 in front of Currituck Middle School on Monday afternoon with her brother. Police say they had successfully crossed the street when she ran back into the road after she realized she dropped something.

While retrieving the item, she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, Daniel Deweese, stayed on the scene following the incident. It was determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Authorities also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Deweese was charged with driving while impaired and speeding in a school zone. He was booked into Currituck County Jail.