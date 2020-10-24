$11.5 million in grants awarded to coastal North Carolina for Hurricane Florence damage

JAMES CITY, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 […]

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding $11.5 million in grants to eight communities in coastal North Carolina for projects related to Hurricane Florence damage.

The awards from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund are set to help fund beach nourishment, dune restoration, and other projects to remediate storm damage.

“These grants will help restore our coastal areas damaged by Hurricane Florence and serve as a reminder that we must rebuild smarter and stronger to protect our coastal economy from the climate impacts of the future,” said Secretary Michael S. Regan.

The following project proposals were approved for funding:

Dare County Buxton Maintenance/Storm Damage Repair – $1,557,606.74

Town of Duck Beach Nourishment Project – $1,450,921.35

Town of Kill Devil Hills Shore Protection Project – $1,450,921.35

Town of Kitty Hawk Shore Protection Project – $1,408,247.19

Town of Nags Head 10-Mile Beach Nourishment – $1,408,247.19

Town of Southern Shores Beach Management Project – $1,408,247.19

Town of Oak Island Re-nourishment Project Phase I & II – $1,344,235.96

Surf City Post Florence Emergency Berm Restoration Supplemental – $1,365,573.03

Town of Holden Beach Sand Fence Installation – $106,000

Applications were scored on six criteria, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, the life of the project, financial resources, and project efficiency.

To learn more about the criteria used to select the recipients, visit the call for applications announcement and fund guidelines.

