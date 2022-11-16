CONOVER, N.C. (WGHP) — The US Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help law enforcement officials find a murder suspect who is wanted by the Conover Police Department.

The investigation to find and arrest 49-year-old Donald Hodges was designated a U.S. Marshals Major Case by the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force when they took on the case in June.

On May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t go to work.

Family members found her dead. CPD investigators determined Tinikia was shot and killed.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for her husband, Donald.

He has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York and could be living with family or close friends in those areas, according to U.S. Marshals investigators.

“It is imperative that we locate and apprehend Donald Hodges quickly to ensure the safety of our communities and help Tinikia’s family find closure,” said Acting US Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Chris Edge.

Anyone with information on Hodges’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.