MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Ten people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash in Currituck County.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that they were called to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway. That’s near Snowden Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found all lanes blocked by the crash and several patients in need of medical care.

(photo: Crawford Township VFD)

(photo: Crawford Township VFD)

(photo: Crawford Township VFD)

Ten patients were treated by Currituck County Fire and EMS. One of them was transported to a nearby trauma center, five were transported to local emergency rooms and four refused to be transported by ambulance.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.