1 taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh Walmart

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raleigh police at the Walmart Saturday afternoon. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A north Raleigh Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after a person was injured in a shooting, according to Raleigh police and a Durham city councilman who was at the scene.

Mark-Anthony Middleton, a Durham city council member, reported on Facebook at 5:31 p.m. that gunfire was heard at the Walmart at 10050 Glenwood Ave. in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh.

Nearly an hour later, Raleigh police confirmed a shooting took place at 5:25 p.m. in the parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Police said a man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Raleigh police were checking inside the store at one point, Middleton reported.

“Extremely scary but I’m fine,” Middleton wrote on Facebook.

  • CBS 17 photo
  • CBS 17 photo
  • CBS 17 photo

Raleigh police cruisers were seen blocking the Walmart parking lot.

“We are all being directed out and store is officially closed for the rest of the day. Fire and medical are all over the place,” Middleton also wrote.

Police said the man who was shot suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations