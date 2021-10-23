1 taken to hospital after Frontier Airlines jet makes emergency landing at Raleigh airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flight heading for Florida made an emergency landing at RDU Airport Saturday evening after a “fume/odor event” in the jet, officials said.

Frontier Airlines flight 1159 left Norfolk, Virginia just before 4:50 p.m., according to air tracking data.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, was headed to Orlando, Florida.

However, around 6:45 p.m. the jet made an emergency landing at RDU.

Officials said 102 passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane onto the airfield.

One passenger was transported to WakeMed, RDU officials said.

Here is the full statement from RDU officials:

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Frontier Flight 1159, originating from Norfolk, VA, headed to Orlando, FL, contacted RDU with a need to divert due to a fume/odor event. When the plane arrived, RDU Fire Rescue responded along with mutual aid partners including Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire, Wake County Fire Service and Wake County HAZMAT. 102 passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane onto the airfield. All passengers and crew were evaluated and medically cleared except for one passenger who was transported to Wake Med. The airport remained open throughout the event; however, the Terminal 2 ramp was closed due to the aircraft evacuation out of an abundance of caution and reopened around 7:20 p.m. Approximately 16 arrival flights were unable to access a gate for at least an hour due to the Terminal 2 ramp closure. Airfield operations have returned to normal. RDU Airport

Here is the full statement from Frontier Airlines:

Earlier today, Frontier Airlines Flight 1159 from Norfolk to Orlando experienced a fume/odor event. Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides. No injuries to passengers or crew have been reported. There is no indication of a fire on board the aircraft. All passengers are safely inside the airport terminal and the airline is in the process of finalizing arrangements to get them to their final destinations. Jennifer F. de la Cruz, Frontier Airlines

After taking off from Raleigh around 11:10 p.m., the flight is expected to land in Orlando around 12:20 a.m.