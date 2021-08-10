1 juvenile arrested, another released to guardian after shots fired in Elizabeth City Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City said one juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention center and another was released to the custody of a guardian after a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area of Weeksville Road and Edgewood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a vehicle being shot at while driving through the area.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to find those who fired the shots and anyone who had been affected by the gunfire.

Around 3:05 p.m., as officers canvassed the area near Herrington and Weeksville roads, an officer heard several gunshots coming from River’s Landing Apartments.

Several additional officers responded to that area and formed a perimeter for a search. At that time, they found two juveniles who fled on foot.

During the short foot chase that led from River’s Landing Apartments to Elizabeth City State University, one of the juveniles dropped a loaded gun which on campus.

Officers seized the weapon and apprehended the juvenile.

The second juvenile was found behind an Enterprise rental car business at 1831 Weeksville Road.

Officers found a stolen handgun near that juvenile.

One of the juveniles has pending charges and was taken to a juvenile detention center in Greenville.

The second juvenile was released to a guardian.

The incident was isolated and didn’t involve students, faculty or staff from Elizabeth City State University, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential.