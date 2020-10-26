1 in critical condition, another in custody after stabbing Sunday in Hertford

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in the Town of Hertford said a person is in critical condition following a stabbing Sunday evening.

On Monday afternoon, the Hertford Police Department posted on Facebook saying they had arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Police said officers and Perquimans County emergency medical services responded to the area of Church and Dobbs streets for a report of a stabbing around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they determined the stabbing happened on Stokes Street.

A sergeant assisted in the investigation and arrested the suspect. Police haven’t released the identity of that person.

The department is asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call authorities.

The Hertford Police Department can be reached at 252-426-5587.

