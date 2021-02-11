1 found dead after mobile home fire in Currituck County, crews from Virginia Beach assist

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2021 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was found dead after a mobile home fire in Currituck County Thursday morning.

On Feb. 11 around 8:15 a.m., Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request on Knotts Island for a residential trailer fire.

Knotts Island crews were first on the scene and reported that fire was coming from the structure.

Virginia Beach crews assisted with water supply and other fire ground operations.

The fire was under control around 8:30 a.m. and marked out around 8:56 a.m.

Officials say that one individual was found deceased.

No other civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by the Currituck County Sheriff Department.