1 driver dead, another injured following two-vehicle crash on Harvey Point Rd in Perquimans County

One person has been charged following the crash.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Perquimans County Monday afternoon.

According to the Perquimans County Emergency Sevices, they received the call for the two-vehicle crash around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Harvey Point Road.

When they got to the scene, first responders reported seeing what appeared to be a head-on collision with both vehicles suffering from significant front-end damage.

One driver was able to self-extricate and was sent to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of the driver’s injuries, as well as their current condition, have not yet been released.

The second driver was entrapped and had to be extricated by members of the Hertford Fire Department. Officials say the second driver succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Harvey Point Road was temporarily closed following the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, is investigating the

incident, and have charged a subject in connection with the accident.

No further information has been released.