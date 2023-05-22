ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A small plane crashed in Orange County Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 12:15 p.m., they said a single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed near Rougemont.

They said one person was on board. The NTSB said around 3:08 p.m. that one person died in the crash.

Another small plane crashed less than three hours later in a neighborhood near the shoreline of Lake Gaston while taking off from an airstrip in Warren County.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the medical examiner was there.

“The probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors will be in the final report which can take 12 to 24 months to be completed,” the NTSB said in a news release.