HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say one person is dead after a semi-truck crash Wednesday morning on I-85 in Orange County.

At about 3 a.m., deputies said a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near NC-86, overturned and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene, according to reports.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Deputies said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lanes of I-85 near NC-86 were shut down through the morning rush hour but reopened just after 3 p.m.

The fire caused damage to the bridge and forced officials to close the road.

Furthermore, beginning tomorrow, and across the next week, the NCDOT said the right lane of I-85 South will be closed to allow it to repair damaged sections of the N.C. 86 overpass. Delays are not expected.