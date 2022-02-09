1 dead, another seriously injured following 2-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on US 13 in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Gates County Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the call for the crash came in around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 13 near NC37 in Gates County.

A preliminary investigation of the crash states that it involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. One person has died and another sustained serious injuries.

No further information has been released.