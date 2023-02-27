AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – A man is dead after a shooting in a North Carolina restaurant parking lot, according to the Ahoskie Police Department.

On February 25, around 8:40 p.m. police responded to the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant parking lot in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old Kyun Taylor of Kelford, North Carolina slumped over in the driver seat of a vehicle.

Taylor was transported to the ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, where he later died from his injury.

An investigation is underway with Ahoskie Police, they ask anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.