1 critically injured after officer-involved shooting inside Person County courtroom

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting occurred inside the Person County Courthouse on Thursday morning, according to a joint release from the Person County Sheriff’s Office and Roxboro Police Department.

According to the release, the shooting happened just before noon when “a defendant on trial attempted to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.

It’s not known right now who fired their weapon or who was injured in the shooting.

The joint release said that details about the people involved, including the officer and the person who was injured, will be handled by the Person County District Attorney’s Office and the SBI.

“There is not a community threat. The courthouse will remain close throughout the remainder of the day,” Sheriff Dewey Jones said in a statement.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess added, “Both agencies are working together during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved. We would ask the community to please be patient during this process.”