North Carolina coastal communities awarded more than $22 million for Hurricane Florence disaster recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — About two years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, state officials are awarding $22 million to coastal communities still recovering.
The state Division of Water Resources gave $22 million to 13 coastal communities, including Kill Devil Hills and Dare County.
Kill Devils Hills received $12,047 and Dare County received $1,400. Officials said the money was awarded by grants to conduct surveys of beaches and channels for Florence-related damage and to asses disposal areas for dredged materials.
“Coastal communities are still in the rebuilding and recovery phase more than a year after Hurricane Florence left its devastating impact,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “These funds will help rebuild coastal communities, and strengthen North Carolina’s economy at a time when we need it most.”
Other North Carolina communities that received grants for surveys of beaches and channels include:
- Bald head Island received $54,907
- Oak Island received $63,549
- Holden Beach received $21,264
- Bogue Banks received $126,800
- North Topsail Beach received $71,838.32
Communities that received grants for projects that will mitigate coastal storm damage to beaches and dune systems include:
- Carteret County (Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach, Salter Path, and Emerald Isle) received $15,342,623
- Oak Island received $3,157,376
Officials said funding for the projects came from the General Assembly during the 2018 Session.
