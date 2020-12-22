Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson being released from hospital after collapse on court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk native and Florida Gators men’s basketball star Keyontae Johnson is leaving the hospital ahead of Christmas after suffering a scary collapse on court during a game over a week ago.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital,” a statement from Florida men’s basketball team read Tuesday. “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.”

The team says they’re still not sure what caused Johnson, the SEC preseason player of the year, to collapse during a game against rival Florida State on December 12. He was listed in critical but stable condition and placed in a medically-induced coma, but made significant progress. He released a video the Friday after the incident to thank everyone for their support.

“Write your own story” God said my work here ain’t done 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg — Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

The 6 foot 5 inch forward had tested positive for the coronavirus over the summer, but it’s unclear if that is what led to the collapse.

Johnson grew up in Norfolk and was a star player at Norview High before transferring to IMG and Oak Hill academies.