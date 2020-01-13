Norfolk woman dies, passenger injured in Berkley Bridge crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman died early Sunday morning after losing control of her SUV on the Berkley Bridge.

Virginia State Police say the woman, identified as 25-year-old Georgianna Evans, was heading west on the bridge around 2:20 a.m. when she lost control and hit the left side of the bridge, before overcorrecting, crossing all lanes of traffic and hitting the other side of the bridge.

Evans, of the 300 block of W. Indian River Road, died on her way to Sentara Norfolk General. Her passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police say Evans was not wearing her seat belt at the time, and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.