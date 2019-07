NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk United Methodist Church will host a prom dress giveaway Saturday March 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

Organizers plan to distribute 100 dresses to teens. Vendors will also be on hand during the event.

Participants can take pictures in a photo booth and there will be door prizes. Click here for more information about the giveaway.