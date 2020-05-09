Norfolk to honor fallen officers virtually for National Police Week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police will honor 39 fallen heroes this week through virtual memorials.

The week of May 15 has been designated as National Police Week by Congress for 58 years. The Norfolk Police Department holds an annual ceremony to honor 39 police officers who have lost their lives serving the city; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic that ceremony will not be able to take place in person this year.

Instead, NPD will honor those police officers through virtual celebrations throughout the week. Mayor Kenneth Alexander will also issue a proclamation designating May 10 through May 16 as Police Week in Norfolk.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories