Norfolk to honor fallen officers virtually for National Police Week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police will honor 39 fallen heroes this week through virtual memorials.

The week of May 15 has been designated as National Police Week by Congress for 58 years. The Norfolk Police Department holds an annual ceremony to honor 39 police officers who have lost their lives serving the city; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic that ceremony will not be able to take place in person this year.

Instead, NPD will honor those police officers through virtual celebrations throughout the week. Mayor Kenneth Alexander will also issue a proclamation designating May 10 through May 16 as Police Week in Norfolk.

Latest posts