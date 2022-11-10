Carnival set to reveal its plans for 2023 and beyond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk says it plans to make a major announcement Monday, involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.

The Mermaid City is partnering with Carnival again.

Officials say Monday’s big reveal will have a huge impact on the travel and tourism industry in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side will be there for the announcement Monday, which is scheduled to happen at 11 a.m. at at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus. Representatives from Norfolk, Carnival Cruise Line and Nauticus will be in attendance.

A search of upcoming Carnival cruises shows 11 cruises scheduled to sale out of Norfolk next season, including an 8-day trip to Canada and New England.