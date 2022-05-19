NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is holding a teacher job fair on Thursday, and offering signing bonuses of up to $2,000.

The positions will be at Chesterfield Academy, Jacox, Lindenwood, and P.B. Young elementary

schools, Ruffner Academy, Southside STEM Academy at Campostella, and Lake Taylor High.

These are the positions NPS is looking to fill:



• Earth Science

• Elementary Education, PreK-5

• English

• English as a Second Language

• Health and Physical Education

• Library Media Specialist

• Mathematics

• School Nurse

• Science (Middle School)

• School Psychologist

• Special Education

• Speech Pathologist

• Technology Education

The job fair is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Southside STEM Academy at Campostella,1106 Campostella Road.

Applicants can contact the district’s Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for more information.