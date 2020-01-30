Norfolk student selected for 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Azaria Cherry recently received a magical opportunity.

The Maury High School sophomore was one of only 100 applicants nationwide chosen to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy this March at Walt Disney World. Thousands apply each year.

“When I applied for the Disney Dreamers Academy, I never thought that I would be selected because of the amount of other amazing teens across the U.S. applying as well,” Azaria said in a press release from Norfolk Public Schools. “I’m truly honored that I was chosen and I’m looking forward to this life-changing experience.”

The four-day academy takes place from March 12-15, with Dreamers learning a wide range of skills through career workshops and networking events. The academy also pays for a parent or guardian to attend.

Azaria is part of the Health and Specialty Program at Maury and runs her own non-profit called ZincGirlz, which encourages inner city girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

That motivation carried over into her essay responses during the application process.

Responding to the prompt “If you were given a phone/recording device and 24 hours, where would you go and what would you capture?”, Azaria said she’d gather as many influential/historical women as possible and have them share the keys to their success, so she could relay their tips with other young women.

To learn more about the academy, click here.