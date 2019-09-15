Norfolk State falls at Coastal Carolina 46-7

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Marable had 151 all-purpose yards as Coastal Carolina romped past Norfolk State 46-7 on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools.

Marable carried the ball 19 times for 101 yards and one score, caught two passes for 12 yards and returned two kicks for 38 yards to give the Chanticleers their second straight win. They opened the season by falling to Eastern Michigan 30-23 before bouncing back to upset Big 12-member Kansas 12-7 last week.

Fred Payton threw for 65 yards and rushed for 55 for Coastal Carolina (2-1). Massimo Biscardi booted field goals of 41 and 32 yards with Reese White adding a 1-yard TD plunge to give the Chanticleers a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Jacqez Hairston and Marable added rushing touchdowns in the third to go ahead 33-7 as the Chanticleers coasted to the win.

Coastal Carolina racked up 521 total yards while limiting Norfolk State (1-2) to 117.

Juwan Carter threw for 56 yards and one score for the Spartans.