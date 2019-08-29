Norfolk State eyes upset against Old Dominion

(WAVY) — When Old Dominion and Norfolk State square off Saturday night, the star of the game will be the brand new S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Both programs are coming off of four win seasons, but ODU competes in the FBS, one division higher than NSU which plays in the FCS.

This is the fourth meeting between the two schools. In 2013, the Monarchs needed a last second field goal to down the Spartans 27-24, and that was with future NFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

ODU coach Bobby Wilder says he is not looking past the Spartans and he’s expecting a big home field advantage.

“When you have a veteran team like Latrell has that helps you when go on the road,” Wilder said. “Where we need the help from our fans is to be loud and passionate when Norfolk State is on offense.”

One Vegas sportsbook lists ODU as 27-point favorites on Saturday night. Last season, the Monarchs were 28-point underdogs when they upset Virginia Tech.

If there has been any chatter of ODU looking past Norfolk State, Spartans head coach Latrell Scott does not believe it’s from the opponent itself.

“I know that Bobby and his team are focused on the game,” Scott said. “When you open a brand new stadium you are gearing this towards the fans, they’ve got to make sure this thing is sold out, which I’m sure it will be. We have not discussed as a team by any stretch that they’re not worried about us.”

Norfolk State against Old Dominion, Saturday night at 7:00 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.