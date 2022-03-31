NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools confirms Tameisha Goode Rogers, the victim of a deadly shooting in Suffolk on Sunday, was a special education teacher for the school system.

Rogers, 40, worked at Larrymore Elementary School for nearly six years, according to NPS spokesperson Michelle Washington.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with Ms. Rogers’ family,” Washington said.

The school principal notified parents of the tragedy and is providing additional support to students and staff.

Principal David Faircloth’s letter stated, in part, “Norfolk Public Schools has provided a psychologist, counselor, and additional staff to assist students and staff members as we work through this difficult time. Students may exhibit all levels of emotion, ranging from crying, numbness, and feelings of sadness, to just wanting to be close to family and friends. We encourage families to talk with their children and encourage everyone to reach out to our guidance counselors as needed for support.”

According to police, they received a call for an attempted robbery around 10:15 p.m. on March 27 in the 6300 block of Townsend Place on Sunday. That’s near Harbour View. On their way there, officers located a vehicle with bullet holes in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. A woman and man were located with gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as Rogers, was pronounced deceased on scene. The man was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

According to police spokesman Tim Kelley, the investigation shows the victims were fleeing an attempted armed robbery. “The suspects fired at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, striking the vehicle, and striking both the people inside,” Kelley said.

Suffolk police arrested 23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge. He was arraigned Wednesday on a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His next court date is scheduled for May 31.

Police have warrants out for the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson in connection with this shooting. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use or display firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around a school, shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Phillip Jovan Etheridge, March 30, 2022 (photo: Suffolk police)

Jonathan Luis Jackson (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.