Norfolk SPCA urgently needs new, gently used bath towels

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA took to social media Saturday asking for the community’s help with donating new and gently used bath towels.
The organization says it has depleted it’s supply of bath towels.
“We use towels for everything from keeping our kittens cozy, to drying off our dogs after a bath. We need to replenish our stock, and we’re counting on you!”
New or gently used towels can be dropped off at the Ballentine Boulevard location seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. After-hours donations can be left at the front door.
Those who can’t make it to a shelter can order some towels from the Norfolk SPCA Amazon Wishlist.
For more information, visit NorfolkSPCA.org.
