Norfolk Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 to work inside jail

NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — There is a new member of a local sheriff’s department who is sweet, energetic and social, but also gets down to business.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 named Molly who will spend her days working inside the city’s jail. The young German Shepherd is from the Ukraine — and according to a Norfolk Sheriff’s office spokeswoman, she is only one of four in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Molly is very friendly, but as soon as that leash goes on her, her handler says she’s ready to work. Her nose is sensitive and it’s her tool to sniff out drugs.

Sgt. Steve Hoggard pushed to get a dog like Molly inside the jail. He says she is an asset to the city of Norfolk and the community.

“A drug detection dog retired and Molly, this young Shepard is taking his spot,” Hoggard said. “She’s trained in five different types of drugs and we want to combat … inmates as well as any staff coming in with narcotics. It has occurred in other facilities before, so we want to be a proactive deterrent in that aspect.”

According to Hoggard, nine different handlers were interviewed for the job, and Deputy Joshua Curran landed a role as Molly’s handler and partner.

“The old saying, ‘what runs down the leash comes down the leash,’ so if I’m excited it’s going to go down and come back we work better as a team,” said Curran.

Curran and Molly are truly a team — and the pair drives to and from work everyday. The duo went through an extensive 18 weeks of training through the Norfolk Police Department.

“It was a long process,” Curran said. “She’ll look back at me sometimes, like hey, ‘It’s here, I found it.”

Jail officials say the time to have a dog like Molly is now, especially with the ever growing opioid epidemic.

“We have been fortunate, we have not had any drug overdose deaths in this jail,” Hoggard said. “This dog helps in that avenue and this dog helps us deter any kind of heroin or opiod growth coming into this jail.”

According to jail officials, this team team is working strictly toward saving lives within the jail’s walls and make sure nothing enters the jail

“If they have something on them, we are going to find it,” Curran said.

The Norfolk Police Department helped with the process of getting Molly to work inside the jail, something the Norfolk Sheriff’s office say it’s thankful for.