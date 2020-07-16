Norfolk schools will likely start fall semester with virtual learning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Next week, the Norfolk School Board will vote on a final plan for sending kids back to class amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the city continuing to hit record numbers of daily new cases above 100 a day, it seems that students will likely start the year with entirely virtual instruction. The seven board members agreed Wednesday that that might be the best option right now due to extent of the virus’ spread in the city — Norfolk’s 7-day percentage of positive tests is at 17%, the highest in the region.

However, they decided to hold off on taking a vote until next Wednesday, July 22. The Zoom meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

Norfolk’s suggestion of virtual learning comes as school districts across the region and nation grapple with reopening plans. Hampton Roads, like the U.S. as a whole, is seeing record numbers of cases each day.

Virginia Beach parents and teachers have formed an online group, VBCPS BACK TO SCHOOL SAFELY, to come up with specific goals they want to see reached before in-person learning can happen safely.

One cautionary tale elsewhere in the world may be in Israel. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that some public health officials in the country believe reopening schools there too soon back in May has led to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, at least 1,335 students and 691 staff had been infected since May.

