Norfolk School Board names interim superintendent after Boone’s resignation

Courtesy of the School Board of the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools administrator Dr. Sharon Byrdsong has been named interim superintendent by the district’s school board.

The board voted on Byrdsong’s appointment at a meeting on Wednesday. Byrdsong will serve as acting superintendent until the board finds someone to fill the role permanently.

Virginia law states that school districts must find a new superintendent within 180 days of the departure of a current superintendent.

Byrdsong currently leads the Department of Inter-agency Collaboration and Wraparound Services for the school district.

“The Board has full confidence in its decision to select Dr. Byrdsong to continue the strong academic focus of the school division; she has the needed leadership abilities to move the school district forward during our national superintendent search,” stated Dr. Noelle Gabriel, chair of the school board.

Byrdsong’s appointment comes after Dr. Melinda Boone announced on June 5 that she would be stepping down from the position.

Boone was the first woman to hold the superintendent position in the city of Norfolk. She resigned less than four years after accepting the position.