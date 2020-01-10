Norfolk resident concerned for kids’ safety at busy intersection; officials urge caution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman called 10 On Your Side after she noticed school children dangerously crossing the street in Norfolk.

Tommie Kelley said she was waiting for the bus on E. Brambleton Ave. and Chapel St. This is near Brambleton Ave. and Church St., not far from William H. Ruffner Academy and Tidewater Park Elementary.

“I just happened to notice the kids come along crossing the street because they were trying to get to school, but I was noticing number one how young they are,” Kelley said. “They just randomly cross the street. They look, they think it’s OK and they just ran across the street.”

Kelley said she is worried because she didn’t see a crossing guard helping them.

10 On Your Side called Madeline Currot, a spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools, who said there’s currently no crossing guard on Brambleton Ave. and Chapel St. However, Sgt. William Pickering with the Norfolk Police Department said there’s one a block away on Brambleton Ave. and Roswell Ave.

Pickering tells 10 On Your Side he’s noticed students not using the crossing guard here, and he encourages them to do so.

Currot also said this is the first year Norfolk Public Schools has Tidewater Park Elementary students living west of Church Street. She said the school provides transportation for those few students.

Kelley said she’s only seen this dangerous behavior one time, but that was enough.

“I didn’t want to see this on the news,” she said. “I didn’t want to have that on my conscious. I figured it didn’t need to take several times for me to see that, and so I just wanted to call 10 On Your Side to let them know so they could address the issue.”

Pickering said he’s working with Norfolk Public Schools to send a message to parents and students in hopes they will take advantage of school crossing guards.

