NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools are looking to fill a variety of open positions.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at 966 Bellmore Avenue in Norfolk.

School officials say they are looking to fill the following positions:

school bus drivers

teacher assistants

attendance technicians

custodians

auto service workers

subsitute school bus drivers

school nutrition assistance

in school suspension assistants

substitute secruity officers

substitute clericals

Interviews will be conducted on site.

Those attending are asked to bring a copy of your resume, any supporting documents, a valid driver’s license, college trascripts, para pro scores and two professioanl references.

All applicants are encouraged to complete an online appliction prior to the job fair.