NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools are looking to fill a variety of open positions.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at 966 Bellmore Avenue in Norfolk.
School officials say they are looking to fill the following positions:
- school bus drivers
- teacher assistants
- attendance technicians
- custodians
- auto service workers
- subsitute school bus drivers
- school nutrition assistance
- in school suspension assistants
- substitute secruity officers
- substitute clericals
Interviews will be conducted on site.
Those attending are asked to bring a copy of your resume, any supporting documents, a valid driver’s license, college trascripts, para pro scores and two professioanl references.
All applicants are encouraged to complete an online appliction prior to the job fair.