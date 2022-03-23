NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools are looking to fill a variety of open positions.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The event will take place on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at 966 Bellmore Avenue in Norfolk.

School officials say they are looking to fill the following positions:

  • school bus drivers
  • teacher assistants
  • attendance technicians
  • custodians
  • auto service workers
  • subsitute school bus drivers
  • school nutrition assistance
  • in school suspension assistants
  • substitute secruity officers
  • substitute clericals

Interviews will be conducted on site.

Those attending are asked to bring a copy of your resume, any supporting documents, a valid driver’s license, college trascripts, para pro scores and two professioanl references.

All applicants are encouraged to complete an online appliction prior to the job fair.