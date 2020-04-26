Norfolk Public Schools begin phase 2 of student mobile device distribution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As part of providing mobile devices and technology to students in need, the Norfolk Public Schools will begin the second phase of device distribution on Monday.

Norfolk elementary and middle schools will distribute Chromebooks, laptops, and iPads beginning April 27, to the students who have reported a need for the mobile devices.

The goal is to have all devices distributed by May 8 to the students.

“It really should be a very quick process by having them in cars, we are going to maintain the social distance, and we are going to make sure all the devices that we have that have been in the school, have been thoroughly wiped down and cleaned,” he said.

NPS still plans to distribute wireless hotspots to students who have reported the need for internet

access. The school has placed the orders for the hotspots and will give them out as soon as possible. The delivery is expected to arrive no later than the end of May.

Once the hotspots arrive, the principals will contact the parents and guardians who requested them. The distribution will be similar to mobile device distribution.

For the students who need internet now, three Norfolk schools have opened wireless signals that extend to the school parking areas.

Additionally, the NPS website says that families who do not have internet access can pick up print copies of the Learning in Place plans from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the following locations:

Booker T. Washington HS

P.B. Young ES, Azalea Garden MS

James Monroe ES, Suburban Park ES

Lake Taylor School, Coleman Place ES

Camp Allen ES, Oceanair ES

St. Helena ES, Norview ES

Southside STEM Academy

“It’s important for us that students do get the best experience that they can get and that they really have access, that is really what our big push is,” said Acting Superintendent of Academic Affairs Mike Cataldo.

Classroom teachers are also holding daily virtual office hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. during the week for students and parents with questions and/or concerns regarding assigned learning activities. More information can be found online.

RELATED: Norfolk Public Schools begin mobile device distribution to students in need

Latest News