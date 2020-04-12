Norfolk Police: Woman shot with life-threatening injures, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to a shooting that left a woman injured and a suspect in custody in the 9500 block of 17th Street.
Dispatchers received the call at 10:15. p.m. on Saturday.
The Norfolk Police Department says a female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tweeted that a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
