Norfolk Police: Woman shot with life-threatening injures, suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to a shooting that left a woman injured and a suspect in custody in the 9500 block of 17th Street.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:15. p.m. on Saturday.

The Norfolk Police Department says a female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted that a suspect is in custody.

