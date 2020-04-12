Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Norfolk Police: Woman shot with life-threatening injures, suspect in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to a shooting that left a woman injured and a suspect in custody in the 9500 block of 17th Street.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:15. p.m. on Saturday.

The Norfolk Police Department says a female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted that a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories