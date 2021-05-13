Norfolk Police warn of mail scam

Pamela Bilbo says a post-it notified her that she wouldn’t be getting mail due to COVID-19. (Pic Courtesy: Pamela Bilbo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are warning the public about sending money to unverified sources.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, residents have been receiving fraudulent notices in the mail from an Indianapolis-based Collection Service, CCS Collection Services, that they owe money to the City of Norfolk for street cleaning services.

City officials have confirmed that they are not sending out notices via mail for these services.

Residents who think they have been a victim of fraudulent activity such as this are encouraged to report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigations at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.