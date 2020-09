NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl on Friday afternoon.

Asia Cowell, 17, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 7, in the 7400 block of W. Kenmore Drive. She weighs about 158 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

It has not been confirmed if her hair is the same as it is in the photo.

Anyone who sees Asia Cowell should contact police immediately.

#NPDNews. Detectives are asking for help to locate 17-year-old Asia Cowell. She was last seen on September 7, 2020 in the 7400 block of W. Kenmore Drive. Asia weighs around 158 lbs and is 5’2’’ tall. If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/a8sLuDNs6t — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 11, 2020

