Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.

In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.

Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, light colored shirt with a jean jacket and jean pants.

NPD said Taylor-Quent suffers from mental health issues and may need medical attention.

If you know where the missing teen is, please call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.