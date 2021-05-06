Norfolk Police looking for help locating homicide suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are looking for help locating a woman wanted on charges related to Monday’s deadly shooting on Poplar Avenue.

Authorities responded to a report of a gunshots in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue on Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 21-year-old Daymeion N. Carmon-Faison, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After an investigation, police have charged Shavyonne M. Vick, 28, of Norfolk, with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

Police ask anyone with information about Vick’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.