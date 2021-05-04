Norfolk Police looking for help identifying overnight robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are looking for help identifying a man involved in two overnight robberies on Tuesday. Reports show the man entered two separate 7-Eleven stores with a gun demanding money.

Police were first dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 744 W. Little Creek Road at 12:30 a.m. for a report of robbery. They later responded to a similar report from the 7-Eleven store at 1115 Colonial Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Surveillance footage from both locations was able to capture the man.

If you recognize this man or know anything about either of these incidents, please contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

