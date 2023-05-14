NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk Police are investigating a triple shooting on Killam Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 4800 block of Killam Avenue at 12:30 a.m.
Two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One has injuries considered to be life-threatening. A woman was treated on scene after being grazed by a bullet.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.