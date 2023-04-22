NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Dispatch, officers were called to the intersection of Campostella Road and Wilson Road at 4:20 a.m.
Dispatch says it is unknown how many victims were involved in this shooting.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.